Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 141 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WPC opened at $72.21 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

