Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for 0.5% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.48% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 242,583 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,747,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 229,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,859 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 420,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 166,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

MX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 92,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

