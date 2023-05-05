Magic Internet Money (MIM) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.62 million and approximately $455,749.32 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

