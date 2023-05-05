Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $119.71

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $119.71 and traded as low as $118.84. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $119.64, with a volume of 8,982 shares traded.
Macquarie Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.70.
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.
