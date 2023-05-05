Macquarie Begins Coverage on Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.10 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Kanzhun Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of BZ stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.20 and a beta of 0.25. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.44.
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
