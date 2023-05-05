Macquarie Begins Coverage on Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.10 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of BZ stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.20 and a beta of 0.25. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

About Kanzhun

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 159,140 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

