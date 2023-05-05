M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Releases Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE MDC opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have commented on MDC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.