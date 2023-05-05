M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in M.D.C. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

M.D.C. Stock Down 1.4 %

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $41.23 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.