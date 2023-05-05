Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $8.50 at Bank of America

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Down 20.5 %

LYFT stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 39,791,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,361,297. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 112.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 87.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.