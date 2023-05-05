LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

LXP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. 2,001,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,153. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

LXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

