Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.60.

NYSE LPX opened at $60.42 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 738,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,809 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

