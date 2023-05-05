Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Lojas Renner Stock Up 4.7 %

Lojas Renner stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Lojas Renner has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment is composed of sale of clothing products, perfume, cosmetics, hygiene products, watches, and home decors.

