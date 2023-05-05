Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Lojas Renner Stock Up 4.7 %
Lojas Renner stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Lojas Renner has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.
About Lojas Renner
