loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,798.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $14,998.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $14,598.54.

On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $7,948.16.

On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $18,598.14.

On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $19,798.02.

On Friday, March 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,258,972 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 64.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,885 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 39.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.