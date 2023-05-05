loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,798.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $7,588.56.
- On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.
- On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $14,998.50.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $14,598.54.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $7,948.16.
- On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $18,598.14.
- On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $19,798.02.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.
Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.
LDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
