Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.67

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.67 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 48.76 ($0.61). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 47.68 ($0.60), with a volume of 139,238,809 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLOY. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 75 ($0.94) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 68.88 ($0.86).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 645.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.69.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 285,316 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £136,951.68 ($171,104.05). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.