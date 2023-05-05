Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.67

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.67 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 48.76 ($0.61). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 47.68 ($0.60), with a volume of 139,238,809 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on LLOY. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 75 ($0.94) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 68.88 ($0.86).
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of £29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 645.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.69.
Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 285,316 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £136,951.68 ($171,104.05). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Further Reading
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.