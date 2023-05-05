LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Announces Earnings Results

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.
LivaNova Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LIVN stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.
In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.
LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.
