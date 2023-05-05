LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Announces Earnings Results

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LivaNova

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.