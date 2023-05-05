Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 52-Week High at $463.00

Shares of Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 463 ($5.78) and last traded at GBX 468 ($5.85), with a volume of 17236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445 ($5.56).

Literacy Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £280.80 million and a PE ratio of 351.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 409.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 387.82.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, special situations, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic.

