Liquity USD (LUSD) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.27 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 5th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $280.62 million and $3.27 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 276,966,585 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

