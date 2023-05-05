Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Sells 258 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Sanmina makes up approximately 1.3% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sanmina by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Sanmina by 1,593.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 129,410 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $987,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. 15,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,264. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.56.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

