Linear (LINA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.13 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0% against the dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $122.32 million and $13.13 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

