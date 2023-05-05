Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIND. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

LIND stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $58,140.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,233,660.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

