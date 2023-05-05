Linda Simmons Purchases 6,000 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CFO Linda Simmons bought 6,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $47,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,407.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HONE traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 223,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $397.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.68. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 492.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.