Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 370,717 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,022,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after buying an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,347,000 after buying an additional 302,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224,974 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $222.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.48. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $238.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

