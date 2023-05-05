Lincoln National Corp Sells 5,652 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 138,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $47.31.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

