Lincoln National Corp Sells 23,675 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,675 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

