Lincoln National Corp Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

