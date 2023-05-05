Lincoln National Corp Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after buying an additional 1,824,306 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,273,000 after buying an additional 1,521,865 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EPD opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.