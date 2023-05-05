Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.5 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

