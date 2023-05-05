Lincoln National Corp Buys 8,509 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,353,000 after buying an additional 434,666 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 557,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 345,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,351,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period.

SLYG opened at $69.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

