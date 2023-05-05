Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $335.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

