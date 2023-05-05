Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.93. Life Storage also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.70-$1.74 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Life Storage Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 562.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

