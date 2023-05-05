LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LGI Homes Stock Down 2.2 %

LGIH stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $126.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Insider Activity

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,165.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 9.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

