LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Takes $68,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 690 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,752. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53. The company has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

