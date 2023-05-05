LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 13,427 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,427 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 1.9% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.05% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

ICLN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

