LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.56. 681,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

