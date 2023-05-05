LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KXI. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 14,214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 113,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,393. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

