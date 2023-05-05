LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Grows Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.62. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.