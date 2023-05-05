LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.91. The stock had a trading volume of 553,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day moving average is $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.