LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.1-49.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.94 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

