LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.10 million-$49.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.94 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 84,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $66.92.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

