Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LEG opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.