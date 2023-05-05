LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Shares Down 0.4%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.89. Approximately 8,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 10,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. owned about 0.44% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

