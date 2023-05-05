Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 14,566 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Embecta were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Embecta by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Embecta by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Union Heritage Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of EMBC traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

