Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $131.89 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 4.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $131,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 18,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 39,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.27. 456,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,375. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.39.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

