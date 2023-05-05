Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 3.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.11% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $91,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.43. 1,454,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

