Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $15.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.17. 1,745,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,945. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.60. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

