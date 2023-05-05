Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $45,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.78. 2,207,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,646,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

