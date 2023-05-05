Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.10.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.