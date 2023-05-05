Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,647 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 47,728 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $9.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,201. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.90. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

