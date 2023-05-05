Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $125.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.83.

LNTH stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $99.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 279.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

