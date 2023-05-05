Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $0.65. Lannett shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 280,600 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lannett Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Articles

