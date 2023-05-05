Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58), RTT News reports. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.52. 632,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,338. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

